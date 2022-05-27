Look: Lamar Jackson Fires Back At Chris Simms

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NFL analyst Chris Simms questioned Lamar Jackson's absence from OTAs.

"I've heard Lamar Jackson say he wants to win Super Bowls, he wants to win a bunch of Super Bowls. I think there was a time where he said he wants to be like [Tom] Brady. I remember him saying that earlier in his career. Well, Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in Year 4 of his career. That's what I want to say to some of these young quarterbacks."

On Friday morning, Jackson responded to Simms' criticism. He made it clear that he doesn't believe his absence from the Baltimore Ravens' voluntary workouts is a big deal.

"Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris," Jackson tweeted. "This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about."

The Ravens have already said they're not worried about Jackson missing OTAs. That's because he's still training despite being away from the team facility.

"Lamar’s been out working this offseason [away from the facility] … so no, I don’t think [there’s] any reason for alarm," Browns president Sashi Brown said, via ESPN.

Since joining the Ravens in 2018, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards and 84 touchdown passes. He also has 3,673 yards and 21 scores on the ground.

There's currently no reason to expect a drop-off in Jackson's production.