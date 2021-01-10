The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lamar Jackson Had A NSFW Message After His Touchdown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are rolling in Nashville. After falling behind 10-0, they’ve scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead.

Jackson’s scintillating 48-yard scramble in the second quarter tied the score. It was the second-longest touchdown run in playoff history by a quarterback.

It would appear that the 2019 NFL MVP is aware of what the doubters have been saying about him and his inability (thus far) to win in the playoffs. Jackson had a NSFW message for any haters immediately after scoring today.

Check it out.

Can’t blame him for being fired up. This is a huge game for the Ravens and Jackson’s reputation.

On the opening drive of the second half, Baltimore mixed Lamar’s passing and running to drive down to the Titans’ 4-yard line. There, rookie running back JK Dobbins capped the march off with a touchdown run.

You can watch the rest of Ravens-Titans on ESPN. The winner moves on to the Divisional Round to face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.