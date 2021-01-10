Lamar Jackson Had A NSFW Message After His Touchdown

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are rolling in Nashville. After falling behind 10-0, they’ve scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead.

Jackson’s scintillating 48-yard scramble in the second quarter tied the score. It was the second-longest touchdown run in playoff history by a quarterback.

It would appear that the 2019 NFL MVP is aware of what the doubters have been saying about him and his inability (thus far) to win in the playoffs. Jackson had a NSFW message for any haters immediately after scoring today.

Check it out.

Lamar Jackson “The fuck y’all talking bout “ pic.twitter.com/04NEAs4A6G — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2021

Can’t blame him for being fired up. This is a huge game for the Ravens and Jackson’s reputation.

On the opening drive of the second half, Baltimore mixed Lamar’s passing and running to drive down to the Titans’ 4-yard line. There, rookie running back JK Dobbins capped the march off with a touchdown run.

You can watch the rest of Ravens-Titans on ESPN. The winner moves on to the Divisional Round to face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.