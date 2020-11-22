Lamar Jackson Had Blunt Message For Critics After Loss

The Spun

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are officially slumping. Today’s loss to the Tennessee Titans was the team’s third in four games.

One year after winning the MVP, Jackson has not played up to his standards. He still has a 15-6 touchdown to interception ratio, but has seen his rushing numbers plummet and is throwing for less than 200 yards per game.

Jackson was 17-of-29 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception in today’s 30-24 overtime defeat. He added 51 yards rushing, but it wasn’t enough to carry the Ravens past Tennessee.

After the game, Jackson was asked about those who have been criticizing his and the team’s play. His answer was interesting.

It’s doubtful that any critics are actively rooting for Jackson and the Ravens to loss, but when a team and player with expectations fail to live up to them, it makes for a popular topic of conversation.

At 6-4, Baltimore has fallen behind Cleveland into third place in the AFC North. Up next on Thanksgiving is a date with the 10-0 division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

That leaves the Ravens only four days to put today’s loss behind them and try to stop the bleeding against their undefeated arch rival.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.