Lamar Jackson Has 2 Simple Nicknames For Cam Newton

Before the NFL world was captivated by Lamar Jackson, the most entertaining dual-threat quarterback in the league was Cam Newton. This weekend we’ll get to see them go head-to-head on NBC.

Jackson hasn’t looked as dominant this year as he did in 2019, but he still has the Ravens firmly in the mix for a top seed in the AFC. Newton, meanwhile, is trying to keep the Patriots from sinking in what has been a down year for Bill Belichick’s squad.

Even though Newton is no longer unstoppable, he shows flashes of greatness from time to time. On Monday, the former MVP willed the Patriots to victory against the Jets despite not having his top two wideouts.

While there are plenty of naysayers ready to write off Newton, it sounds like Jackson still has a ton of admiration for him.

When asked about Newton during his press conference today, Jackson said “He’s the O.G. He’s Superman.”

Lamar Jackson on Cam Newton: "He's the O.G. He's Superman." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 11, 2020

There hasn’t been a whole lot to cheer about this season for the Patriots, but we’d have to imagine that Newton will showcase his vintage Superman celebration if he can lead them to an upset win over the Ravens.

However, it’ll be extremely tough for Newton and the Patriots to edge out Jackson and the Ravens – especially in prime time.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Patriots game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.