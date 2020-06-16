Lamar Jackson Has A 2-Word Message For NFL Defenses

Lamar Jackson had defensive coordinators up all night trying to find ways to stop him this past season. Every week it seemed like he terrorized a different defense with his accuracy and jaw-dropping speed.

Now that Jackson has another year under his belt, the reigning MVP will try to take his game to new heights – if that’s even possible. That could be a scary thought for opposing teams, specifically those in the AFC.

When more tape becomes available on a given player, it makes it easier to discover their tendencies thus improving the chances of potentially stopping them on the field. There’s just one problem when it comes to stopping the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

During an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Jackson had an amazing response to a question on how defenses can stop him. His answer was pretty simple, as he said “You can’t.”

“You can’t.” –@Lj_era8 on how you stop him 🔥 The unanimous MVP talks about the constant Mahomes comparisons, if he’s scared about a combined Drake/Madden curse and who he’d draft to his Ultimate Team in FaceTime interview with @TaylorRooks. pic.twitter.com/4o8HTf7Bs9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2020

Jackson’s numbers during the 2019 season would prove his answer to be true. He finished the year with 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans actually did a great job slowing down Jackson, but that’s also because they jumped out to such a big lead it forced the Ravens to move away from their ground-and-pound style of offense.

It’s hard to improve after winning the MVP award in a landslide. Nonetheless, Jackson has such a great mindset that he probably implemented another dimension into his game this offseason.

Do you think Jackson will have an even better season this fall?