Lamar Jackson Has A Message For The ‘Madden Curse’

On Tuesday morning, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to reporters about a series of topics.

The conversation ranged from his goals for the 2020 season to his latest honor – gracing the cover of Madden. Immediately after he made the announcement, Ravens fans hoped their quarterback could avoid the “Madden curse.”

Each and every year, the athlete who graces the cover of the game seems to suffer some sort of injury or decline in play. Rob Gronkowksi, Antonio Brown and others haven’t been able to avoid the curse.

Jackson, however, said he’s not worried about the curse. “I’m not afraid of curses,” Jackson said to Baltimore Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec said on Twitter this afternoon.

Jackson said he is the cover boy for Madden video game this year. “I’m not afraid of curses.” Mentioned it worked out for Mahomes. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 21, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes graced the cover last year and won a Super Bowl in the process. However, he suffered a dislocated kneecap in the middle of the year.

In his first full season as a starter last year, Jackson dominated the league, taking home the MVP award. Baltimore finished the 2019 season with a 14-2 record and locked down the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

However, the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the playoffs. Jackson said his goal heading into the 2020 season is finally finding that first playoff win.