Lamar Jackson Has A Message For The Rest Of The NFL

Lamar Jackson’s second NFL season was the stuff of dreams: MVP award, 14-2 regular season record and No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Even though things came to a screeching halt in the postseason, the sky seems to be the limit for Jackson. However, the 2018 first-round pick also realizes that the rest of the league will be gunning for him even more than before.

In a lengthy feature by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobieski, Jackson’s quarterback coach Josh Harris relayed a story about his client’s mindset heading into 2020. The third-year pro seems determined to improve and maintain his edge of over the competition.

“They’re preparing for me, but I’m preparing more for them,” Jackson told Harris. “I’m going to keep a chip on my shoulder.”

Harris went on to explain that much of Jackson’s motivation lies in what happened on draft night two years ago. The Baltimore Ravens traded back up to take the Louisville star with the 32nd (and final) pick of the first round.

That came after Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were all selected in the top 10.

“He remembers being in that room before becoming the 32nd overall pick,” Harris said of Jackson. “That fuels all of his preparation and where his mindset is. He doesn’t see himself as the MVP; he sees himself as the fifth quarterback taken in his draft class.”

Through two seasons, Jackson has easily outpaced his 2018 class peers. He seems to want to keep things that way moving forward.