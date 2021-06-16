Lamar Jackson Has Blunt Comment About Contract Talks

After three NFL seasons, three trips to the playoffs and an MVP award, Lamar Jackson is in line for a big contract extension soon. But with little visible progress in terms of contract talks, Jackson has been asked to give an update.

Speaking to the media this week, Jackson brushed off any questions about the status of his contract talks. He made it clear that his focus is on winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, not his contract.

“I ain’t going to lie. I’m not focused on that,” Jackson said, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I’m focused on winning a Super Bowl.”

The Ravens quickly picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option in April. They’ve got at least another two years with Jackson and maybe a franchise tag year to come to a deal with him.

Lamar Jackson took over as the Ravens’ starter midway through his 2018 rookie season. He led the Ravens to the playoffs that year, but lost to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The following year, Jackson had a record-breaking 2019 campaign. He set an NFL QB record for rushing yards as the Ravens went 14-2. But they were eliminated in the Wildcard Round by the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson and the Ravens would avenge that loss with a win over the Titans in the playoffs the following year. But they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Lamar Jackson is clearly the franchise quarterback for the Ravens at this point. The only questions remaining are when the contract will come and how much it’ll be worth.