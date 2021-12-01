Lamar Jackson Has Blunt Reaction To His Performance vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson had arguably the worst performance of his NFL career last Sunday, throwing four interceptions against the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately for Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens still managed to win the game.

Following the win on Sunday night, Jackson admit that he was frustrated with his performance.

“I’m hot,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives. We could’ve put points on the board.”

Jackson had to unfortunately rewatch last Sunday’s film to see what went wrong. He told reporters that he made bad reads and throws throughout the game.

The former MVP wasn’t afraid to criticize himself during Wednesday’s press conference, telling reporters “I looked like a rookie.”

Lamar Jackson said he saw bad reads and bad throws when watching the film of him throwing four interceptions. “I looked like a rookie,” Jackson said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 1, 2021

It was a disappointing performance from Jackson, but we probably shouldn’t put too much stock into one game. Let’s also not forget that it was his first game back from an illness.

The Ravens are still the top seed in the AFC heading into Week 13, and Jackson’s production this year is a major reason why they’ve been so successful.

If Jackson has a bounce-back performance this Sunday against the Steelers, the NFL world will quickly forget about the four interceptions he threw in Week 12.