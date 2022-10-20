Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ravens' Struggles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A lead in the fourth quarter has been anything but safe for the Baltimore Ravens this season. This past Sunday, they blew a double-digit lead to the New York Giants.

Speaking to the media this week, Lamar Jackson addressed the Ravens' struggles in the fourth quarter. He said the team is "pissed" about losing games in this fashion.

“We’re pissed off about losing — everyone is,” Jackson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Our fans are pissed off and all of us are pissed off, but at the same time, we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to move on here and get focused on the Browns. And the young guys, they’re dialed in, as well. Everybody is focusing up. We’re just ready to go out there and put on a show, because we’re so mad — real talk.”

Jackson is hoping he can avoid making mistakes in critical moments moving forward. He had a costly fumble and interception against the Giants.

“Oh, man, it’s football. Like you said, I’m very competitive, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. Sometimes mistakes happen when you don’t need them to, when you don’t want them to; you’re going to have to live with them. But hopefully, it doesn’t happen again.”

The Ravens will try to get back in the win column this weekend when they face the Cleveland Browns.

If Jackson has a clean performance, Baltimore should be able to get the train back on the right track.