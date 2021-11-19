Lamar Jackson Has Hilarious Reaction To His Missed Practices This Week

The Spun

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday night.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Fortunately, he returned to the team’s facility on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to the media this Friday afternoon, Jackson acknowledged that he has missed practice four times this year because of illness. He admit that he’s a bit surprised by that because he claims he doesn’t usually get sick.

Jackson then cracked a joke about his immune system and why it should be better than what it is.

“I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid,” Jackson said. “My immunity system should be good.”

The reporters at Jackson’s press conference were amused by that comment, and rightfully so.

As for Jackson’s status heading into this weekend, it sounds like he’s ready to suit up against the Chicago Bears.

“I’m way better than I was a couple days ago,” Jackson said, via the Ravens’ official team site. “I’m feeling great, feeling great. I probably had like a cold or something. I’m good now though.”

Of course, this is great news for the Ravens. In nine games this year, Jackson has 2,447 passing yards, 639 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Jackson’s official status for Week 11 will be unveiled later this afternoon.

