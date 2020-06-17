Lamar Jackson Has Honest Admission About Ravens’ Playoff Loss

Just over five months ago, the Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL by defeating the New England Patriots in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

A week later, the Titans shocked the football world again. Running back Derrick Henry led the team to a 28-12 victory over the heavily-favored Baltimore Ravens.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson racked up over 500 yards of total offense. However, he struggled with turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble – en route to the shocking loss.

In an interview released this week, Jackson admitted the team wasn’t prepared for the Titans. The reigning NFL MVP said the Ravens underestimated the Titans heading into that game.

Here’s what he told Complex’s “Load Management” podcast:

“That’s what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over,” Jackson said. “It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent and that’s what we did. So I’m looking forward to this 2020 season playing the Browns first. … Don’t underestimate your opponents. They caught us by surprise. That’s all it was.”

Jackson put together one of the best seasons the NFL has ever seen from a quarterback. He broke Michael Vick’s rushing record and led the league in touchdown passes in the process.

However, the season ended in a disappointing loss in the playoffs for the second-consecutive season for the Ravens.