Former MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson dons No. 8. His teammate, linebacker Patrick Queen, wants to steal it away for himself.

The NFL will soon make a major change to a longtime rule involving jersey numbers. The rule will allow the following positions to wear single-digit numbers: quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, defensive back and linebacker. Previously, only quarterbacks, kickers and punters were able to don a single-digit number.

Queen, who wore No. 8 for the LSU Tigers during his college days, would like to return to the number this upcoming season. He currently wears No. 48 for the Baltimore Ravens.

The talented linebacker reached out to Jackson via Twitter to request No. 8 this year. Take a look.

And here’s Jackson’s response.

It doesn’t look like Lamar Jackson is going to give up his No. 8. We don’t blame him.

It does look like the NFL will implement the change soon. Peter King of Pro Football Talk has the latest on the proposed rule change:

A curious rules proposal by Kansas City—one I hear is likely to pass later this month when owners vote on 2021 rules changes—is actually a necessary one. You may have heard the NFL will consider a major change to the numbers players may wear. The Kansas City proposal would make these new number-ranges legal: QB, punter, kicker: 1-19.

RB, TE, WR: 1-49, 80-89.

DB: 1-49.

LB: 1-59, 90-99.

OL: 50-79.

DL: 50-79, 90-99.

Expect plenty of number changes this upcoming season if the NFL moves forward with a rule change.