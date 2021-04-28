Earlier today, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks made headlines with his comment about the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He suggested the team should draft Justin Fields and move on from Jackson instead of paying him top quarterback money. “They could take a collegiate approach to the quarterback position,” Brooks said. “They cash in on a blue chip, they take Justin Fields and then maybe they operate like a college team.

“One quarterback graduates, the other quarterback steps into the starter’s role. You now have the opportunity to keep a starting quarterback potentially on a young deal, build up the rest of the assets, and then play smash-mouth football the way that they play and continue to build a better team around the quarterback. It’s something to think about.”

Well, Jackson clearly saw Bucky’s comments and had a few words for the NFL analyst.

“Bucky we can Box a lil bit I won’t buck,” Jackson said on Twitter.

It seems like Bucky forgot that Lamar Jackson was the NFL’s MVP just two seasons ago.

Justin Fields had an incredible college career, but getting rid of a talent like Jackson for someone who’s never seen the NFL field seems like a bad idea.

Don’t expect the Ravens to be drafting a new quarterback any time soon.