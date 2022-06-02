Lamar Jackson Has New Things To Learn: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Whenever Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to the team's facility, he'll have some learning to do.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that he added new material to his scheme for the 2022 season. Jackson is familiar with a good portion of Roman's offense, but there's still a decent chunk that'll be completely new to him.

“I went back and changed some things and added some things,” Roman said, via the team’s website. “There’s definitely some things that are new, that we haven’t done. There are also a bunch of things that he’s pretty well adjusted to. It’s probably 80 percent stuff he knows, 20 percent stuff that we’re looking forward to working on.”

Although this sounds intriguing, Ravens fans are skeptical that Roman actually added new wrinkles to his offense.

"Every year with this guy we hear about a new updated offense, how he's going deep in his bag of tricks," one fan tweeted. "I haven't seen it yet."

"It’s all handoffs or mediocre pass concepts where he’ll be throwing to Pat Ricard," another fan wrote. "I’m sure he’ll be just fine with this 'new' stuff."

It's safe to say a lot of jokes are being made at Roman's expense.

It's unclear when Jackson will rejoin his team. Perhaps he'll wait for mandatory minicamp.

Jackson is currently set to enter this season on the final year of his rookie contract.