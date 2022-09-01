Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Week 1

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In an ideal world, Lamar Jackson would sign a long-term contract with the Baltimore Ravens before the start of the regular season. However, there's no guarantee that'll happen.

While on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday morning, Dianna Russini provided an update on Jackson's situation in Baltimore.

According to Russini, the Ravens will have Jackson under center for their season opener regardless of how their negotiations play out.

"All I can tell you from having a couple of conversations with both players and coaches on this Ravens' roster is the sense is Lamar Jackson, with or without a contract extension, will be playing at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets Week 1," Russini said. "That's what they believe. They said he's been practicing - he's been practicing well."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington has stated in the past that it's possible Jackson plays through the 2022 season without a long-term contract.

"Lamar Jackson is a different dude, and he is not afraid to go into this season and play this season without a new contract," Darlington said in early August. "I know that sounds wild, but Lamar is willing to do it."

Jackson is currently set to enter the regular season on the final year of his rookie contract.

With the quarterback market at an all-time high, the Ravens will need to spend an awful lot of money to keep Jackson in Baltimore for years to come.