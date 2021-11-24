Lamar Jackson Makes Status For This Week Clear

Lamar Jackson wasn’t healthy enough to suit up last weekend when the Baltimore Ravens squared off with the Chicago Bears. A non-COVID illness bothered him throughout the days leading up to the game and when Sunday morning finally arrived, the former MVP still wasn’t feeling like himself.

Thankfully for the Ravens, it sounds like the dynamic quarterback is ready to go for Week 12.

Jackson shared an update on his health on Wednesday, revealing that he’s feeling much better than he did last week.

“I’m feeling good. Great this time,” Jackson said with a smile, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “… Positive. Certain. No relapses, man.”

According to Hensley, Jackson participated in the Ravens Wednesday morning walkthrough. He was also expected to be on the field during Baltimore’s practice.

“I think I’m fully back to normal,” Jackson said. “I want to go out there and just go. I don’t want to go out there and limit myself or have coach limit me.”

Lamar Jackson ‘120%’ confident he'll play vs. Cleveland Browns https://t.co/UMadhL184W — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 24, 2021

Thankfully, the Ravens didn’t need Jackson to get past the Bears last weekend. Second-year backup Tyler Huntley plugged in for the former MVP and played admirably. His performance was highlighted by a game-winning 72-yard drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Jackson, who was watching the game from inside the visiting locker room, said that watching Huntley execute down the stretch of Sunday’s 16-13 win helped him feel better.

“When he did that last drive, I felt like I wasn’t sick anymore,” Jackson said, per Hensley.

Now that Jackson actually isn’t ill, he’ll look to lead the Ravens in an important division matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If Baltimore can get the win, it’ll have a much firmer hold on the AFC North.

Jackson will take the field for the Ravens this Sunday shortly after kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.