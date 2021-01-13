Lamar Jackson Has Honest Admission Before Game vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson won his first ever playoff game last weekend against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, there could be another first in store for the Ravens quarterback.

Born and raised in South Florida, Jackson has never played a game in the snow.

According to Tuesday’s weather report, there’s a 40% chance of snow in Buffalo on Saturday night. During Baltimore’s divisional-round matchup with the Bills, snow accumulation could be up to one inch.

The reigning NFL MVP hopes to keep his streak of non-snow games alive this weekend. When talking to reporters on Tuesday, Jackson had this to say about his prior snow-game experience:

“Zero. Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does. Hopefully, it don’t.”

With a Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Buffalo and the forecast murky, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson never has played in a snow game and doesn’t want to start now.https://t.co/4mI7NWCdoI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2021

Luckily for Jackson, he has a natural advantage over most quarterbacks in these kinds of weather conditions.

His ability to get things done on the ground will certainly be useful in a game where deep-ball passing may be an issue. The dual-threat QB has amassed more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns rushing this season.

It’s not just Lamar Jackson though — the entire Ravens rushing attack has been strong all year. In fact, Baltimore is the only team in the NFL with three players over 700 yards rushing (J.K. Dobbins: 805, Gus Edwards: 723).

With the Bills so heavily reliant on Josh Allen and the passing game, the Ravens may even have an advantage in the snow.

Lamar Jackson and Baltimore will face Buffalo on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. E.T.