Ravens TE Sends A Warning To The NFL About Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the league MVP in 2019-20, and voted the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers, in the annual NFL Top 100 put out earlier this summer.

Both are amazing feats for a player who just turned 23 in January. It is scary for other NFL teams, when you consider that Jackson still has plenty of room to grow and improve. Dating back to his incredible college career, he has gotten progressively better as a passer, while remaining one of the best athletes in the sport regardless of position.

In 2019, Jackson completed 66.1-percent of his throws for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and ran for another 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. It was probably the most impressive dual-threat season that any quarterback has ever had.

One of his top targets thinks this is just the beginning for Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews, who cemented himself as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in football last year, says his quarterback will be “more polished and more ready” this fall. “That sounds almost unbelievable,” he admits.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning NFL MVP: "He’s the best player I’ve ever been around and he works hard. You’re going to see a more polished and more ready Lamar than you saw last year. That almost sounds unbelievable." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 10, 2020

In his second year out of Oklahoma, Mark Andrews caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. Dynamic young playmakers like he and Hollywood Brown surrounding Lamar Jackson should make the Baltimore Ravens offense a terrifying one to face for years to come.

The next step for Jackson and the team is to win a big playoff game. The Ravens were 14-2 this past season, but were upset by the upstart Tennessee Titans in the playoffs. He should be plenty motivated to get past that tough loss when this season rolls around.

The Ravens are scheduled to begin play on Sept. 13, when they host the Cleveland Browns.

