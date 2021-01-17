Injury Update For Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Update: According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lamar Jackson has been ruled out. It is a brutal way for Jackson’s season to end, in all likelihood.

We’ll have more on his status as it comes out.

Original post: Disaster struck the Baltimore Ravens in a matter of a few short minutes this evening. Lamar Jackson left Saturday night’s playoff contest after getting hit hard by the Bills defense late in the third quarter.

Trailing by just one touchdown, Jackson scripted together a hard-fought 15-play, 66-yard drive that got the ball to the Buffalo nine-yard line late in the third quarter. On third down, the Ravens quarterback proceeded to throw a risky ball over the middle of the field that was intercepted by Bills DB Taron Johnson and returned all the way for a touchdown to make it a 17-3 game.

During the Ravens’ next possession, Jackson faced immediate pressure from the Bills defense and was forced to try and escape the pocket before throwing the ball away. In the process of doing so, Bills defensive end Trent Murphy got to Jackson and hit him hard.

Take a look.

The Ravens quarterback remained on the ground for several minutes before heading to the locker room with the medical staff.

Baltimore has since announced it’s placed Jackson in concussion protocol. This is turning out to be a disastrous night for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is in the concussion protocol — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 17, 2021

It’s unclear if Jackson will return to tonight’s playoff game. Backup Tyler Huntley, a rookie out of Utah, is in the game for the Ravens.

Baltimore currently trails Buffalo 17-3 early in the fourth quarter. Catch the rest of Saturday night’s playoff action on NBC.