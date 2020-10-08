Thursday Afternoon Update For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has now missed two days of practice in a row for the Baltimore Ravens. His status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals has to be considered at least somewhat concerning.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Jackson has a knee injury. The team says that it is a minor issue. Jackson is coming off one of his stronger games of the young season, in the Ravens’ win over the Washington Football Team.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson also has an illness, on top of the knee issue. It is also minor, according to his report. Still, knee issues are always seen as a major concern, and in 2020, even a minor illness will give people pause.

There is no indication that this could be a COVID-related issue. The NFL already has its hands full with the Tennessee Titans situation. So far, there have been no issues with the Ravens during the season.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice today because of an illness in addition to the knee that popped up on the injury report yesterday. My understanding is both issues are considered minor. They play the #Bengals on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2020

Hopefully both situations are as minor as they are being described. Even so, it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see the Ravens try to play without Jackson this weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While that AFC North team looks improved this year, and Burrow has been impressive, they’re still one of the worst teams in the NFL as of now. The Ravens should be able to get by them with Robert Griffin III under center if need be.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Baltimore. We’ll have more on the Lamar Jackson situation as it comes out.

