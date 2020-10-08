The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Thursday Afternoon Update For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is stunned by an interception against the Titans.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has now missed two days of practice in a row for the Baltimore Ravens. His status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals has to be considered at least somewhat concerning.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Jackson has a knee injury. The team says that it is a minor issue. Jackson is coming off one of his stronger games of the young season, in the Ravens’ win over the Washington Football Team.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson also has an illness, on top of the knee issue. It is also minor, according to his report. Still, knee issues are always seen as a major concern, and in 2020, even a minor illness will give people pause.

There is no indication that this could be a COVID-related issue. The NFL already has its hands full with the Tennessee Titans situation. So far, there have been no issues with the Ravens during the season.

Hopefully both situations are as minor as they are being described. Even so, it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see the Ravens try to play without Jackson this weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While that AFC North team looks improved this year, and Burrow has been impressive, they’re still one of the worst teams in the NFL as of now. The Ravens should be able to get by them with Robert Griffin III under center if need be.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Baltimore. We’ll have more on the Lamar Jackson situation as it comes out.

[Tom Pelissero]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.