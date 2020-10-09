Friday Injury Update For Ravens Superstar QB Lamar Jackson

For the first time this week, Baltimore Ravens fans can finally breathe. After missing the past two practices, Lamar Jackson seems ready to go for this weekend’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice with a minor knee injury. The team told reporters that it was a precautionary measure to keep the reigning MVP healthy. Once he missed Thursday’s practice, doubt started to creep in regarding his status for Week 5 – albeit the reason for his absence yesterday was because of an illness.

Thankfully, the latest update on Jackson is quite positive. It turns out that he returned to practice on Friday and showed zero limitations.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens should have their star quarterback available for this Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson on practice field for Ravens. Didn’t look limited at all. Wasn’t wearing a brace. Seems ready to go. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 9, 2020

It’s great to hear that Lamar Jackson didn’t need a knee brace for this afternoon’s practice. That’s a strong sign that he’s close to 100-percent.

Jackson looked sharp last Sunday against Washington, completing 14-of-21 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Though his numbers haven’t been on par with the ones he posted during his MVP season, Jackson has looked efficient. In fact, he’s completing a career-high 68.4 percent of his passes.

Sunday’s matchup is a favorable one for Jackson, as he’ll face a Cincinnati defense that has given up 27.6 points per game over the last three contests.

[Jeff Zrebiec]