Lamar Jackson Makes His Opinion On Thursday Games Very Clear

There’s no shortage of NFL players who are not fans of playing on Thursday night on a short week. Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem to mind though.

On Tuesday, two days before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins in a midweek primetime tilt, Jackson told reporters that he’s not fazed by the quick turnaround.

“I love football, so it doesn’t really matter to me,” Jackson said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “It’s the recovering part from last game. But I’m good. I’m ready to play, especially since it’s in South Florida.”

Lamar Jackson on playing on a short week: ““I love football, so it doesn’t matter to me. It’s the recovering part from last game. But I’m good. I ready to play, especially since it’s in South Florida.” pic.twitter.com/4hAwKB52BM — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 9, 2021

Playing in Miami Gardens will be a homecoming of sorts for Jackson, who is a Pompano Beach native. The last time he and the Ravens took the field at Hard Rock Stadium went pretty well too.

Baltimore routed the Dolphins 59-10 in Week 1 of the 2019 season on their way to a 14-2 record and No. 1 seed in the AFC. Jackson, who has been playing out of his mind lately, is in the running for the MVP award again this year, while the Ravens (6-2) are also once again in the hunt for the top seed in the conference.

The Ravens and Dolphins will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX and NFL Network.