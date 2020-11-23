Lamar Jackson Makes Troubling Comment Following Sunday’s Loss

The Tennessee Titans continue to be a major problem for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee, which upset Baltimore in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, had its way with the AFC North team once again on Sunday.

The Titans beat the Ravens, 30-24, on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee improved to 7-3 with the win, while Baltimore dropped to 6-4.

Following the game, Jackson had a pretty troubling comment. He said that it looked like the Titans wanted it more than the Ravens.

“We just had two losses in a row, games we should’ve won,” Jackson said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “We had little hiccups in the game. But we’ve still got to keep fighting through it. It looked like that team wanted it more than us. They [were] playing physical. When we went up, I just feel like we took our foot off the gas. We’ve just got to keep it going, finish teams.”

While you respect the honesty, the Ravens should never go into a game with their opponent “wanting it” more than they do. That is especially true when playing the team that beat you in the playoffs last season.

Perhaps we’ll be treated to another Titans vs. Ravens game in the playoffs.