Lamar Jackson Needs To Improve In 2 Areas, Per NFL Analyst

No player showed more improvement in the NFL last season than Lamar Jackson. The dual-threat quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens destroyed opposing defenses on a weekly basis with his ability to run and throw the football at a high level.

Jackson was so productive in his second season that he won the MVP award in a landslide. However, there is always room for the Louisville product to improve his overall game.

NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly believes Jackson can still improve as a passer. The two areas he wants to see the former first-round pick improve are his deep-ball accuracy and ability to hit his targets outside the hash marks.

“The two areas I think he needs to improve upon would be his deep-ball accuracy and his accuracy outside the hash marks over 10 yards,” Casserly said on NFL Now. “A year ago, he made dramatic improvements in his overall passing game. He improved his footwork having had a whole offseason to work with the coaches. Can he make those same improvements without the offseason to work with the coaches? We’ll have to find out. Deep-ball accuracy and outside hashes are two things to watch.”

In 2019, Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. What’s equally impressive is that he only threw six interceptions.

Jackson does an excellent job of making game-changing plays for the Ravens without turning over the ball at a high clip.

The thought of Jackson actually getting better after winning MVP sounds crazy, but it’s certainly possible – sorry, NFL defensive coordinators.