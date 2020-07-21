Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up What Makes Lamar Jackson Great

The NFL Top 100 players countdown starts up this week. One of the most intriguing storylines has to be where reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson winds up.

2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL’s new $500 million man, is the favorite for the No. 1 spot. Jackson should be pretty high as well, after the season he just had. He threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 66.1-percent of his throws. Where he sets himself apart is on the ground, where he rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson is one of the NFL’s fastest players regardless of position, something very few quarterbacks have ever been able to say. His accuracy and development as a passer puts him at a place that guys like Michael Vick never reached, especially at just 23 years old. He clearly has the respect of his peers as well.

The NFL put out a teaser from the Jackson segment of the NFL 100 show, without giving away where he ends up on the list. During the clip, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott admits that he’s pretty dazzled by the Baltimore Ravens QB.

“Did you not see what he was doing?” Elliott says. “I mean, he made pro football look like high school highlights.”

Elliott’s right. At every level that Jackson has played, he has put together just ridiculous production and, yes, highlights. He has been dazzling fans at a national level since his Heisman season at Louisville, and took things to new heights with the MVP campaign and 14-2 regular season with the Ravens in 2019.

There is still plenty of room for growth. Lamar Jackson is starting to hear similar questions about playoff success that other great quarterbacks have gotten before finally breaking through in the postseason, especially after last season’s upset loss to the Tennessee Titans. He’s still incredibly young though, that may very well come.

[NFL Films]