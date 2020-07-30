Jalen Ramsey Sends Cool Message To Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The last year has been very good to Lamar Jackson. The former Heisman winner put up a historic season in his first full year as starter, winning the MVP award in the process. Now, he’s been voted the No. 1 player in the sport by his fellow players, in the NFL Top 100 released this week.

“I’m honored and blessed,” Jackson tweeted on Wednesday night after the final spots of the NFL Top 100 list were revealed. “But you know it’s still a lot of work for me to do. So many great players in our league. I’m proud to stand alongside them. Much respect to all!”

The vote shows just how highly regarded Jackson is within the NFL community. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback edged out Russell Wilson, last year’s No. 1 Aaron Donald, and reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes for the top spot.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is another of the league’s elite players. He came in ranked No. 37 in the NFL Top 100 this week. After news that Lamar Jackson broke through to the top spot, Ramsey sent a pretty ecstatic message to the Ravens quarterback.

@Lj_era8 WE ALL PROUD OF YOU!! You livin like that & it’s crazy bcuz you BEEN doing it but I can’t believe “they” doubted you!! #elite — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2020

Jackson certainly had his doubters, even after a truly stellar college career. The Baltimore Ravens took him at No. 32 overall—the final pick of the first round—in the 2018 NFL Draft.

It took an staff willing to build an offense specifically geared to take advantage of his particular gifts, but the results have been excellent. Jackson has far exceeded expectations, and outplayed the quarterbacks taken ahead of him—Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen—by a ton.

In 2019, Jackson completed 66.1-percent of his throws for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and ran for another 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. The Ravens finished 14-2 in the regular season.

[Jalen Ramsey]