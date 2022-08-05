Report: Lamar Jackson "Not Afraid" To Pull Surprising Contract Move

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates following a 48-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract. While that could change, an extension isn't imminent at this moment.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up this Friday, NFL insider Jeff Darlington had an update on Jackson's contract talks with the Ravens.

Jackson would obviously love to receive a lucrative contract extension, but Darlington claims the former MVP isn't afraid to play this season without the security of a long-term deal.

"Lamar Jackson is a different dude, and he is not afraid to go into this season and play this season without a new contract," Darlington said. "I know that sounds wild, but Lamar is willing to do it."

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding Jackson's contract situation, he reported for the start of training camp.

"I want to win at the end of the day. I just want to be great," Jackson said. 'I just want to work with my brothers. I don't want to leave them out there hanging. That's not me. That's never been me."

Jackson has made it seem like he won't discuss a new contract once the regular season begins on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. If that's the case, the Ravens have about a month to strike a deal.