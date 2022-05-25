Lamar Jackson Not Present This Week: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not present for the start of OTAs this week. Unfortunately for the fan base, there's no telling when he'll arrive to the facility.

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. It's unclear if that's why he's absent from OTAs.

When asked about Jackson's status, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters, "It's up to him to speak for himself."

Obviously, Ravens fans aren't thrilled with the way this situation is playing out.

"Don't like this," a Ravens fan tweeted.

Another fan sarcastically tweeted, "Oh awesome."

Some fans, however, believe there's no need to overreact to Jackson's absence from OTAs.

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards and 84 touchdown passes. He also has 3,673 yards and 21 scores on the ground.

If the Ravens are going to compete for a Super Bowl title next season, they'll need Jackson to perform at an MVP level.

But first, the Ravens will most likely have to work out a new deal with Jackson.