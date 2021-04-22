Lamar Jackson Has Blunt Message For His Ravens Teammates

The NFL’s owners reportedly passed a new rule about jersey numbers on Wednesday, allowing players more options than previously able.

Previously, only certain numbers were available to certain positions – for example, a running back could not choose a single digit jersey number. That is changing ahead of the 2021 season, though.

NFL.com explained the change:

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers and punters will remain in 1-19.

With this new change, several players have been taking to social media to express interest in different numbers.

Lamar Jackson has a blunt message for his Baltimore Ravens teammates, though: No. 8 is not available.

“That 8 Stuck on my padz TBH TBR RNS,” the MVP quarterback tweeted out on Wednesday evening.

Jackson wore No. 8 at Louisville, where he won a Heisman Trophy, and he’s worn it early in his career with the Ravens, with whom he’s won an NFL MVP.

Clearly, that jersey number will not be available to any Ravens players thinking about making a switch into the single digits.