Lamar Jackson Had A Troubling Admission This Week

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football this week. This isn’t a typical Ravens vs. Patriots clash, as there’s no Tom Brady, but it’s still an enticing matchup.

Baltimore, 6-2 on the season, enters the Sunday night game as the clear favorite. New England has struggled this season, posting a 3-5 record without Brady under center. Cam Newton has played well at times, but it’s been an inconsistent year.

It hasn’t been a perfect year for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense, either. Baltimore’s offense – the passing game, specifically – has struggled at times.

This week, Jackson had a somewhat troubling admission, telling Rich Eisen that defenses are calling out his plays before the snap.

Baltimore’s quarterback told Eisen that defenses “are calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing.”

Lamar Jackson tells the @RichEisenShow that defenses sometimes “are calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing.” The optics on this: not great. pic.twitter.com/5Z16ysa4Ls — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 11, 2020

That’s not ideal, and perhaps a reason for Baltimore’s struggles on offense this season.

When they’re rolling, the Ravens are almost impossible to stop. However, Jackson’s run-focused offense can also get predictable.

We’ll see if the Ravens make any changes against the always-smart Bill Belichick-led defense on Sunday night.

Kickoff between Baltimore and New England is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.