Lamar Jackson Identifies ‘Only’ Thing On His Mind This NFL Season

Lamar Jackson says he has only one thing on his mind as far as his NFL future is concerned.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has already accomplished a tremendous amount individually. He won the 2019 MVP award and was voted the No. 1 player in the league in the 2020 top 100.

Jackson has yet to have success when it matters most, though. The Ravens quarterback is winless in the postseason. Baltimore was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, but got upset by Tennessee in the Divisional Round.

The Ravens quarterback is determined to not let that happen again. Jackson said postseason success – and, ultimately, a Super Bowl – is the only thing he’s worried about.

“I want a Super Bowl. That’s the only thing that’s on my mind,” Jackson said in an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Smith.

"I want a Super Bowl. That's the only thing that's on my mind."@Lj_era8 talks his MVP season, being the @EAMaddenNFL cover athlete, & the upcoming 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/8CLEL85Jha — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2020

The Ravens will head into the 2020 NFL season as arguably the favorite to win the Super Bowl. One noted radio host is actually predicting Baltimore to go undefeated on way to a championship.

“Baltimore is going to go 16-0, fly through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl…The Ravens are the two scariest things in football — stacked and pissed,” Colin Cowherd said.

The Ravens are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Cleveland.