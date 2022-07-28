Lamar Jackson Practicing Without Contract: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after throwing a 47-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown #15 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are incredibly lucky to have a franchise quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

Not only is the former Heisman winner a generational talent; he's also committed to the Ravens, despite the fact his current contract is up after the 2022 season.

Jackson is still practicing with his team even though he and Baltimore's front office has yet to agree to a longterm deal.

"Lamar Jackson has practiced the past three days with the rookies. So, despite the lack of a long-term deal, the expectation is he’ll practice for Wednesday’s first full-team practice. There have been instances where players have not participated in camp due to contract issues," said Jamison Hensley.

Jackson deserves a massive longterm contract. Let's hope the Ravens do the right thing; Jackson certainly is.

"Give that man his contract. Kyler don't even watch film nor is he as good as him and got all that money," one fan wrote.

"Lamar Jackson a full go ….," another fan wrote.

"talk shows wanted this to be an issue all summer lol," another fan commented.

Let's hope this works out well for Jackson.