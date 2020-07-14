Lamar Jackson Names The 1 NFL Player He Won’t Race

Lamar Jackson is the fastest quarterback in the NFL. That much is pretty clear heading into the 2020 season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has shined on the field since getting drafted out of Louisville. He was the MVP of the league in 2019, throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, adding 1,206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

But while Jackson is the fastest quarterback in the league, he admits there’s at least one player he’s not facing in a race.

EA Sports Madden NFL 21 asked Jackson – their cover athlete – to name the one player in the league he wouldn’t want to face in a race. He did not hesitate to respond.

“Cheetah,” Jackson said, referencing the Chiefs wide receiver. “Tyreek Hill, I’m not racing him. That’s dumb, that’s dumb.”

Hill is the fastest player in the NFL and arguably the fastest wide receiver in league history. The Chiefs wide receiver has a big goal for the 2020 season, too. He wants to record 2,000 receiving yards.

“That’s like a whole other level,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s like Mamba mentality though for me. I’ve got to stay locked in. I’ve got to get the proper rest. I’ve got to put the right things in my body. For the game, it’s going to be easy then. That’s been my main goal and my main thing this year.”

Hill and Jackson are both primed for huge seasons in 2020.