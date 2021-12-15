NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Lamar Jackson News

Over the weekend, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field due to an ankle injury.

The former NFL MVP reportedly suffered a low ankle sprain that put his status for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers in jeopardy. Earlier this morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is day-to-day with the injury.

Harbaugh said Jackson wouldn’t be at practice on Wednesday. However, the head coach wasn’t willing to rule out his star quarterback for the Packers game just yet.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent out a tweet suggesting both Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen might not play this weekend.

Fans were not happy with the news, but they took it in stride.

“Bills fans and Ravens fans rejoice as we both suffer throughout this week,” one fan said.

Another fan noted the AFC could be “wide open” without Jackson and Allen on the field this weekend.

Earlier this week, Harbaugh sounded confident Jackson would be able to play. However, if he isn’t Tyler Huntley would be ready to go in his absence.

“The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “So, we’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That’s where we’re at.”

Will Lamar Jackson be able to suit up?