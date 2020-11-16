Lamar Jackson Had Brutally Honest Reaction To Sunday Night Loss

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most-frustrating losses of the season on Sunday night.

Baltimore was upset by New England, 23-17, on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens weren’t able to get anything going on offense against the Patriots’ tough defense (and crappy New England weather).

Jackson, the reigning MVP, threw for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He managed 11 carries for 55 yards.

Following the loss, Baltimore’s quarterback had a brutally honest description of his mindset.

“We’re ticked off. You know, don’t nobody like losing,” Lamar Jackson said, per the Baltimore Ravens’ official Twitter account. “Especially when we got a lot of talent in our team. We just got to regroup. Tuesday, we’re going to watch film on Tennessee and we’re going to build from there.”

Baltimore entered the 2020 season with Super Bowl expectations. The Ravens are still in solid shape for the postseason, but they look far from one of the best teams in the conference.

John Harbaugh’s team will need to take a major step forward down the stretch in order to be seen as a viable contender in January.

The Ravens will look to get back in the win column this upcoming Sunday against the Titans.