Lamar Jackson’s Reaction To First Playoff Win Is Going Viral

The “Lamar Jackson can’t win in the playoffs” narrative is over.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans on the road in the AFC’s Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. Baltimore topped Tennessee, 20-13, to advance to the Divisional Round.

This was a huge win for Jackson, who had lost the first two playoff games of his career. Jackson ran for 136 yards and one touchdown while adding 179 passing yards and an interception through the air.

Following the game, Jackson was a very happy man.

In fact, once the game was sealed, Jackson tried to sprint into the locker room. There was still some time left on the clock, though, and Jackson had postgame interviews to do. So, he had to come back onto the field.

Still, it was easy to see how excited Jackson was with the first playoff win.

Lamar ran for the locker room with time still on the clock. pic.twitter.com/UuUb952Lya — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2021

Jackson was completely himself following the game, too. He blamed himself for throwing a “dumbass” interception early in the game.

Lmaooooooooooooooo. Dude is just real. pic.twitter.com/Mv6NPyQLxl — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 10, 2021

The Ravens now move on to the Divisional Round, where they’ll face either the Chiefs or the Bills, depending on who wins the Steelers vs. Browns game.