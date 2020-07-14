Lamar Jackson Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Contract

On paper, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are on pretty similar trajectories. Last season’s Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl is a pretty giant jump that Jackson needs to make to keep pace with his fellow superstar QB.

In 2018—his first year as a starter—Mahomes set the NFL on fire, winning the league MVP award. Jackson took over as starter at the end of that year, his rookie season. 2019 was his true first full year as starter, however, and he had one of the most dynamic dual-threat seasons of all time.

Jackson threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, completing over 66-percent of his throws for a solid nine yards per carry. His rushing stats—1,206 yards and seven touchdowns for a huge 6.9 yards per rush, set him apart. He won the MVP award, though disappointed in the playoffs, where the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens fell to the upstart Tennessee Titans 28-12.

That shouldn’t take away from the incredible year that Jackson and the Ravens had. The team won 14 games in its first year building out a system for the dynamic former Louisville star and Heisman winner. The next step is clear though. When asked about Patrick Mahomes’ massive $500+ million contract, Jackson said he knows that he needs to win a Super Bowl to leap into that tier of player.

Lamar Jackson was asked by @sagesteele what first came to mind when he heard Patrick Mahomes got a contract worth a half billion. “I gotta win a Super Bowl,” Jackson said. “I gotta get where he at.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 13, 2020

Chasing half a billion is certainly something that any NFL star would look to do, after seeing what Mahomes landed from Kansas City. Whether Jackson will be the next young QB to take that leap is yet to be seen.

Lamar Jackson is entering the third year of his rookie deal. He’ll make just about $1.3 million this season, making him one of the most valuable and cost-effective players in the league. If he wins a Super Bowl and matches Mahomes’ first two years as starter in terms of those accomplishments, he may not reach the same contract goals. Jackson’s rushing ability is, in many ways, what sets him apart as a special player. It also may limit the number of years that a team is willing to commit to him.

Even so, Jackson will get paid handsomely in the next two years, and assuming he proves that 2019 wasn’t a fluke, it will be another bombshell deal.