Lamar Jackson Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Massive Contract

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to play this upcoming season on the final year of his rookie deal. There have been plenty of questions surrounding his contract situation over the past few weeks.

During this Thursday's minicamp session, Jackson was asked about the contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson.

Despite all of the off-field drama surrounding Watson, he received $230 million fully guaranteed from the Browns. While that is a very sweet deal, Jackson made it known that it doesn't concern him.

"I'm a man of my own," Jackson told reporters. "I don't worry what those guys get."

Jackson's base salary for the 2022 season is $23 million. His average salary should increase by a large margin once he signs a new contract.

Though an extension isn't imminent at this time, Jackson is expected to work out a long-term deal with the Ravens.

Since drafting him in 2018, the Ravens own a 37-12 record when Jackson starts. Their front office would be wise to make sure he stays in Baltimore for the long haul.