Lamar Jackson Reacts To Hollywood Brown’s Deleted Tweet

Tension is rising in Baltimore this week due to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s recent tweet. The former first-round pick complained about his role on offense, tweeting “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them.”

Brown ended up deleting the tweet, but the damage was already done. Fans in Baltimore immediately started to question if the Oklahoma product is content with his current situation, and rightfully so.

Since the complaint came from Baltimore’s top wideout, it makes sense that Lamar Jackson was asked about the controversial tweet. After all, he’s the one throwing the football to Brown at the end of the day.

As you’d expect, the reigning MVP took the high road and said the Ravens have to do a better job of getting Brown the ball.

“For sure, that’s one of our key players to our offense,” Jackson said, via the Ravens’ team site. “We want to get him the ball, the easiest way, the fastest way we can. We just go to do a better job of getting it to him. We’ve got to do better at that and we’ll be fine.” Jackson hasn’t been nearly as dynamic as he was during his MVP campaign. Through seven games this season, Jackson has 1,343 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He only threw six interceptions all of last season. While there is plenty of blame to pass around for the Ravens’ inconsistencies on offense, the fact that Jackson is taking full responsibility shows he’s an exceptional leader. Despite his recent complaints, Brown leads Baltimore in receiving yards and targets. And yet, Jackson is going to go out of his way to make sure his No. 1 wide receiver gets even more involved. This weekend’s showdown between the Colts and Ravens will be intriguing, as Jackson will try to lead his team to a bounce-back win.