Lamar Jackson Reacts To Making NFL Quarterback History

Lamar Jackson didn’t just lead the Baltimore Ravens to a playoff berth this weekend, he also made history.

On Sunday afternoon, Jackson became the first quarterback to have multiple seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards. He had 1,206 rushing yards during his MVP campaign in 2019, and then followed it up with 1,005 yards on the ground this season.

When asked about making history this Sunday, the Pro Bowl quarterback gave all the credit to his offensive linemen and wide receivers for being exceptional blockers.

“Yes, it’s part of football,” Jackson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t know about the record part, but our offensive line did a great job, and our running backs helped me out a lot, and the receivers blocking down the field, tight ends doing their job. It’s a team record. It’s not just me out there. So, hats off to everyone on the offense.”

Jackson didn’t have his best season by his standards, but he’s peaking at the right time. He finished this afternoon with 113 passing yard, 97 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

With the playoffs just around the corner, Baltimore is playing its best football of the year. The rushing attack has been the difference for the Ravens, as they had over 400 yards on the ground this Sunday against the Bengals.

Baltimore will face the AFC South winner in the first round of the playoffs.

We’ll find out next weekend if Jackson can pick up his first postseason win.