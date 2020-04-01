Lamar Jackson Reacts To Working Out With Antonio Brown

Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown’s football careers are at very different points, yet the two South Florida natives found themselves working out together today.

While Jackson is coming off an MVP campaign in his second season, Brown is trying to work his way back into the league after flaming out in spectacular fashion. A series of off-field incidents and poor overall judgement has him on the outside of the NFL looking in.

Besides both being from the Sunshine State, Brown and Jackson have another mutual connection. Brown’s cousin Marquise is Lamar’s top target with the Baltimore Ravens.

The trio worked out together Wednesday, with Marquise posting a picture on Twitter. Lamar has since acknowledged the photo.

If you’re looking for video of Lamar throwing the ball to AB, here’s a clip from Instagram that Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun shared on Twitter.

Here’s what Lamar Jackson throwing a pass to Antonio Brown during an offseason workout looks like. pic.twitter.com/v6DYhhBn5w — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 1, 2020

Wonder if AB tries to lobby his cousin and Jackson to hook him up with Baltimore. It’s unlikely the Ravens would sign him, but you never know.