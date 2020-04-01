The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reacts To Working Out With Antonio Brown

Lamar Jackson dropping back for a pass for the Baltimore Ravens.CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rolls out to pass during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown’s football careers are at very different points, yet the two South Florida natives found themselves working out together today.

While Jackson is coming off an MVP campaign in his second season, Brown is trying to work his way back into the league after flaming out in spectacular fashion. A series of off-field incidents and poor overall judgement has him on the outside of the NFL looking in.

Besides both being from the Sunshine State, Brown and Jackson have another mutual connection. Brown’s cousin Marquise is Lamar’s top target with the Baltimore Ravens.

The trio worked out together Wednesday, with Marquise posting a picture on Twitter. Lamar has since acknowledged the photo.

If you’re looking for video of Lamar throwing the ball to AB, here’s a clip from Instagram that Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun shared on Twitter.

Wonder if AB tries to lobby his cousin and Jackson to hook him up with Baltimore. It’s unlikely the Ravens would sign him, but you never know.

