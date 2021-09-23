Baltimore Ravens star dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson was not in attendance when the Ravens practiced on Thursday. The superstar quarterback is reportedly dealing with a sore hip.

Jackson bothered his hip when he attempted to flip into the end-zone during his touchdown run versus the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. It was a dangerous celebration and he put himself at risk during it. It appears the celebration wasn’t worth it.

Though it’s unconfirmed, it sounds like Jackson missed practice on Thursday because of a sore hip.

It would be a pretty wild storyline if Lamar Jackson really missed practice because of an injury he suffered during a touchdown celebration.

He told reporters on Wednesday that his hip was a bit “sore” because of the flip.

“I didn’t want to tell Coach [Harbaugh], because Coach probably would have said something to me about flipping next time,” Jackson joked Wednesday about his celebration, via the Baltimore Sun. “So I don’t know. I’d probably do it again, though. It was pretty cool.”