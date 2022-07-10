Lamar Jackson Responds To Speculation About His Social Media Activity

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson doesn't want you to overthink his social media presence.

As fans began to wonder if the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was trying to send a message to his team with his choice of Twitter header, Jackson downplayed any notion of that on Saturday.

“They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not," Jackson told USA TODAY's Safid Deen. "Our contract discussion is going on already.”

Jackson is currently entering the final year of his rookie contract without a long-term extension. His Twitter header features a shot of a person with gold teeth that spell out "I Need $."

“I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that," Jackson told Deen. "I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminals out. That’s not me.”

Is Jackson telling the truth here? Or is he just saving face? Keep in mind he also joked about people trying to "read his mind" as well.

If Jackson plays out the year on his fifth-year rookie option, he will make roughly $23 million. We'll see if the two sides can come to an extension before the start of the season in two months.