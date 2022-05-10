Look: Lamar Jackson's Tweet About His Stats Going Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Despite having such a phenomenal career at Louisville, Lamar Jackson fell all the way to the bottom of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, they were able to select the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards and 84 touchdown passes. He also has 3,673 yards and 21 scores on the ground.

A tweet listing Jackson's career stats and accomplishments in the NFL went viral on Twitter this week. On Monday night, Jackson replied to this tweet.

Jackson wrote, "Not bad for a RB but we hungry."

Of course, this is a reference to Jackson's comments after a 59-10 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Jackson, who went on to win MVP that season, had 324 yards and five touchdowns in that game. During his postgame press conference, he said, "Not bad for a running back."

Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, some analysts and coaches questioned if Jackson should play quarterback at the pro level. Clearly, they were wrong for thinking he should play a different position.

It has been years since those comments were made, but Jackson hasn't forgotten what was said.