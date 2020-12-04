John Harbaugh Was Asked When Lamar Jackson Will Return

In an unconventional Wednesday afternoon NFL matchup, the Baltimore Ravens fell to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers with a surprisingly close score. Despite being down 17 key players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore was able to keep it a close, low-scoring affair — ending with a final score of 19-14 in favor of Pittsburgh.

The Ravens’ lack of roster depth was due to a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the Baltimore locker room over the past week and a half. Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving evening, this important AFC North matchup was postponed three separate times before finally landing on Wednesday.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was one of the many Ravens players placed on the COVID-19 list prior to the game.

John Harbaugh answered questions about Jackson and other players returning in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The Baltimore coach says the decisions are completely out of his hands.

“They all have their different days when they’re possibly allowed to come back, but those are medical decisions, in the end, not coaching decisions,” Harbaugh said. “So when the doctors clear them to practice, that’s when we’ll have them.”

Ravens could get 10 players off the reserve/COVID list over the next three days, including Lamar Jackson. “When the doctors clear them for practice, that's when we'll have them," coach John Harbaugh said.https://t.co/mnfT68YwBs — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 4, 2020

NFL COVID-19 protocols require that players who test positive self isolate for 10 days. Those who are deemed high-risk, close contacts have a shorter, five-day quarantine period. Both of these time periods are conditional on whether or not the players are still experiencing symptoms.

After testing positive last Thursday, Jackson will have cleared his 10-day self isolation on Sunday. The star quarterback should be cleared if any and all symptoms have subsided by then.

If he were to be cleared this weekend, the Ravens would get a huge boost for their Tuesday matchup with the Cowboys.

While not quite as prolific as he was in his MVP season last year, Jackson continues to be an elite dual-threat option. Through the air, the QB has thrown for 1,948 yards and 15 touchdowns through 10 games — but his greatest impact comes on the ground.

Jackson has nearly 200 more rushing yards than anyone else on the Baltimore team this season, currently sitting with a total of 575.

With Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram all out on Wednesday, the Ravens were basically missing their entire rushing attack. Both running backs were cleared to play but didn’t travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Gus Edwards got the start at running back in their absence.

With Dobbins, Ingram and hopefully Jackson back on Tuesday — Baltimore will be graced with a much stronger offensive attack.

If Jackson isn’t cleared by Tuesday, the Ravens could be forced to start third-string QB Trace McSorley. Robert Griffin III took over the starting role on Wednesday, but suffered a pulled hamstring in the second quarter.

Baltimore and Dallas will face off on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. E.T. on Fox.

[ESPN]