Lamar Jackson Reveals Deadline For Contract Talks With Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

The clock is ticking. The Baltimore Ravens have about a month until Lamar Jackson will stop having discussions with the team about a longterm extension.

Jackson told reporters this weekend that there is no update on negotiations with the Ravens. However, he does have a timetable in mind for when he'll stop talking.

The dual-threat star has revealed he'll end negotiations with the Ravens by the start of the regular season on Sept. 11.

"Lamar Jackson said there were no updates on contract talks but indicated he will stop negotiations by the start of the regular season (which is four weeks away)," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley.



With that being said, Lamar Jackson does want to keep playing for the Ravens. It's just unclear what the holdup is at this time.

"Yeah, for sure," Jackson said after he was asked whether or not he wants a contract extension done by Week 1.

It's worth noting Jackson doesn't have an agent. That could be the primary holdup here. It's unlikely the star quarterback is rushing to meet with the front office after practices, so this entire process will probably take a bit longer than usual.

Hopefully Jackson gets a new contract before the 2022 season starts. He's earned it.