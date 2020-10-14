Lamar Jackson Reveals His Mindset With The Passing Game Right Now

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens continue to stockpile wins, but there are legitimate concerns over their passing game. The reigning MVP has gone three-straight games without throwing for at least 200 yards.

Last weekend, Jackson had 180 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Bengals. To be fair, he was nursing a knee injury leading up to that game.

Since it’s still early in the season, Jackson isn’t ready to hit the panic button. During his media session on Wednesday afternoon, he expressed confidence in the Ravens’ passing game moving forward.

“We’re still working on it with young guys who just came in,” Jackson said.

“We’re just finding ourselves right now. We’re good, I feel like we’re going to be good,” Jackson added. “It’s going to come to us. We’re going to do better.”

Lamar Jackson on passing game: "I feel like we're going to be good. It's still earlier in the season. We're going to strive for more." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 14, 2020

If anything, the Ravens should be encouraged that they’re winning games without Jackson playing at an MVP level.

Jackson is too talented for these struggles to last much longer. He has a favorable matchup this Sunday against an Eagles defense that just gave up 38 points to the Steelers in Week 5.

While the Ravens haven’t been very successful through the air, the ground game for John Harbaugh’s squad remains as dominant as ever. They already have 804 rushing yards through five games.