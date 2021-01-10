Lamar Jackson Reveals Why He Didn’t Shake Hands Today

NFL players typically shake hands with their opponents following games, but Lamar Jackson didn’t partake in the tradition on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans, 20-13, in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

This was the first career playoff win for Jackson, who had began his career with two straight postseason losses. Jackson and the Ravens were able to avenge their 2020 playoff loss to the Titans.

Jackson was in no mood to shake hands with the Titans’ players following today’s win. He explained following the victory that he felt Tennessee’s players disrespected Baltimore during the regular season matchup.

The Titans held a pregame meeting on the Ravens’ midfield logo and several players got into it with head coach John Harbaugh.

“Lamar Jackson said he walked off the field at the end of the game and didn’t shake hands with the Titans because of what transpired before the last game in November, when the Titans huddled on the Ravens’ logo. Jackson said that was disrespectful,” ESPN’s Jamison Henley tweeted.

The Ravens now move onto the Divisional Round, though their opponent has yet to be determined. Baltimore’s second round opponent will be determined following the Steelers vs. Browns game.