Lamar Jackson Reveals The NFL QB He Most Wanted To Beat

Lamar Jackson was on a mission to beat one specific NFL QB last season – and he got the job done.

Jackson’s NFL sophomore campaign was legendary. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for an additional 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Jackson earned the 2020 NFL MVP as a result of his production last season. He was also just voted the No. 1 player in the NFL on the ‘NFL 100.’

Jackson compiled plenty of accolades last season, but one stands out among the rest. The Ravens QB had a mission to beat one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and he got the job done.

Jackson recently admitted Tom Brady was the quarterback he most wanted to beat last season. Baltimore won the game 37-20, earning the respect of Brady in the process.

.@Lj_era8 says his favorite moment of last season was beating the Patriots in Week 9 😈 “We beat Brady … That’s the guy who I wanted to be. Highlight of my season.” (via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/ZBgee1CZq1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 9, 2020

Lamar Jackson even went as far to say beating the legendary Tom Brady was the “highlight” of his season.

“We beat Brady,” Jackson said. “…That’s the guy who I wanted to be. Highlight of my season.”

Jackson grew up a fan of Brady, but the two couldn’t be more opposite of quarterbacks. Brady’s obviously the definition of a pocket-passer. Jackson’s a speedy dual-threat passer. In today’s NFL, either style of quarterback can have success.

Jackson and the Ravens begin the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see a Jackson-Brady rematch due to Brady’s decision to sign a two-year deal with the Buccaneers and join the NFC.